Chandigarh, Jul 23 (PTI) Punjab Police on Wednesday said it has arrested four persons involved in trans-border arms trafficking in two separate operations and also seized eight illegal weapons from their possession.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said, "Based on specific intelligence inputs, Amritsar rural police, in two separate operations, including a joint operation with Border Security Force (BSF Punjab) seized eight illegal weapons from four accused involved in trans-border arms trafficking."

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 23, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Wednesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The FIRs have been registered at Gharinda police station in Amritsar, he said, adding that further investigation is underway to expose the entire network and its linkages.

Meanwhile, a BSF official said two smugglers were apprehended in a joint operation with the Punjab Police and five pistols along with magazines were from them.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, July 23, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Based on intelligence inputs, the BSF troops and Punjab Police officers apprehended the two at the Attari-Dande road in Amritsar on Tuesday evening, he said.

The apprehended smugglers are from Dande village in Amritsar, he added.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)