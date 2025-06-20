Koderma (Jharkhand), Jun 20 (PTI) Four men allegedly involved in looting gold biscuit valued at Rs 80 lakh from a jeweller five days ago were arrested in Jharkhand and Bihar, police said on Friday.

The gold biscuits were looted from a Bihar-based jeweller on the night of June 15 when he was returning from Kolkata in a car.

The car had to stop near Tara Ghati under Koderma police station area following a snag. One of the accused, who had parked his vehicle nearby for another purpose, came to help the jeweller and somehow became aware of the gold biscuit.

He called his accomplices, assaulted the jeweller and his driver and fled with the yellow metal.

After an FIR was registered in this regard, the police intercepted a suspicious vehicle bearing the registration number of Bihar from Ratanpur Mode close to inter-state border.

Three persons, all residents of Nawada district of Bihar, were on board the four-wheeler. Following a search, police recovered 673.7 gram of gold biscuit worth Rs 70 lakh wrapped in a black plastic bag from them.

After arresting and questioning them, the police came to know that a part of the biscuit valued at Rs 10 lakh was cut off by a man hired by the brother of one of the accused.

The brother is absconding while the person who cut off the biscuit was arrested from Bihar.

