Coimbatore (TN), Mar 14 (PTI) Four Nigerian nationals were arrested in Tirupur on Tuesday for staying without valid documents, police said.

Being a knitwear capital, many Nigerians, staying in Rayapuram area, are engaged in readymade garments business and export to their country.

During the periodical checking in the area, police detained four Nigerian nationals on Monday and found them staying without valid documents.

After proper verification, all the four, who were staying for the last few months, were arrested and remanded today and taken to Central Prison in Puzhal in Chennai, police said.

