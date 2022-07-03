Udhagamandalam (TN), Jul 3 (PTI) Police have arrested four persons and seized country made rifles, cartridges and some venison from them in Nadugani Palamedu area in Devala forest division in the Nilgiris district.

Based on information that poachers were active in this area, a special police team carried out searches on Saturday night and arrested four persons involved in the crime, police said on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Balakrishnan, Michael, Pushparaj and Arun, they said.

