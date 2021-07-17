Imphal, Jul 17 (PTI) Security forces have arrested four militants of the Zeliangrong United Front-Kamson (ZUF-K) outfit in Manipur's Imphal East district and seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a combined team of Manipur Police and Assam Rifles conducted a search operation and nabbed the four militants from K R Lane area late on Thursday night, Superintendent of Police N Herojit Singh said.

They were involved in extorting railway workers and people travelling on the Imphal-Jiribam Road, he said.

After interrogating them, security forces unearthed an arms dump in a jungle in Noney district and seized an HK rifle with magazine, two RPG launchers, and a self-loading rifle, the officer said.

The arrested persons and the seized weapons have been handed over to Porompat police station for further investigation, he added.

