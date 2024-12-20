New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Food safety regulator FSSAI has ordered licensed food manufacturers and importers to submit quarterly data on rejected and expired food items through its online compliance system FOSCOS to prevent their resale for human consumption.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) directive, issued on December 16, also applies to repackers and relabellers.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana December Installment Date: When Will Woman Beneficiaries Get INR 1,500 in Maharashtra? CM Devendra Fadnavis Gives Update.

The new reporting requirements cover three key areas: quantity of products failing internal quality testing or inspection; volume of expired or returned products from the food supply chain; and detailed records of product disposal, including destruction, auction, or alternative use, with specific buyer and waste disposal agency information.

The move is aimed at preventing rebranding and resale of expired and rejected food items for human consumption under the guise of cattle feed.

Also Read | What Is ChatGPT WhatsApp Number? How Does It Work? Know More About OpenAI’s New Experimental Feature, Step-by-Step Guidelines To Use It.

This initiative will enable real-time tracking of rejected or expired goods and their subsequent disposal or auction for non-human consumption purposes, FSSAI said.

While the FOSCOS (Food Safety and Compliance System) reporting function is still being developed, the regulator has asked food businesses to begin collecting the required data to ensure readiness for submission when the system becomes operational.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)