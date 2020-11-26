New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to expedite land acquisition for developing national highways, as is being done in some of the states.

The Road Transport, Highways minister also requested the state government to consider halving the utility shifting supervision charge to 2.5 per cent.

He called for quick disbursal of land acquisition compensation for expediting the National Highway (NH) projects in the state, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said in a statement.

Gadkari was speaking after virtually inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of 16 NH projects with a total length of over 500 km worth Rs 7,477 crore in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

He said about 3,700 km NH projects worth Rs 42,000 crore have been added in UP in the last six years.

Today, there are over 11,389 km of NHs in the state, and roads worth Rs 1.3 lakh crore are being constructed in UP.

He said that as much as Rs 26,000 crore have been disbursed towards land acquisition cost in the state during the last three years adding that upgradation and development of NHs will improve connectivity to all the districts and major cities of the state.

The minister also "called upon the Uttar Pradesh government to exempt toll plaza agreements from stamp duty in the state."

Gadkari said, Central Road Fund (CRF) works worth Rs 15,439 crore have been sanctioned since 2014 in the state. He said Rs 4,628 crore was released till last year under the scheme, while another over Rs 287 crore was sanctioned in the current year and approval for releasing Rs 280 crore more has been given.

The minister assured that the amount will be released soon after receiving proposals from the state.

Gadkari said NH works of 2,900 km worth Rs 65,000 crore will be completed in the current year in UP. Another 1,100 km NH of Rs 14,000 crore is targeted to be awarded this year. Further, DPRs are under preparation for 3,500 km at a cost of about Rs 50,000 crore, he said.

The minister said, NH works amounting to Rs 2 lakh crore are being undertaken in UP.

Gadkari informed that construction of 133 km 4-lane greenfield project worth Rs 3,652 crore between Ghazipur-Ballia-Mazhighat is under consideration.

Detailed project report (DPR)is also being prepared for the 98 km 4-lane Prayagraj Ringroad costing Rs 7,000 crore. It will be made in three phases, under the first phase, a 27 km greenfield bypass from Dandupur to Sansor will be constructed at a cost of Rs 2,500 crore. This will include a 25 km bridge over river Ganga.

Other projects under consideration include Sitarganj-Barelli 74 km 4-lane, Mathura-Hathras-Badayun-Barelli 228 km 4-lane, Agra-Aligarh 81 km 4-lane, Agra-Jalesar 87 km 2-lane with paved shoulders, Shahjahanpur-Hardoi-Lucknow 270 km 2-4 lane, Raibareli-Prayagraj 105 km 4-lane widening, and Lucknow-Kanpur-Karvi-Chhatarpur-Sagar 335 km for UP-MP connectivity.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also addressed the event. He said, the people of UP are indebted to the Centre for having prioritised it for development.

He said, the new roads will be a boon for the people as these will provide all-weather connectivity in the state.

