New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday inaugurated 19 National Highway projects of Rs 1,407 crore in Haryana and Rajasthan, an official statement said.

With the construction of these projects, tourism, agriculture, industry and trade will get a boost along with increase in employment in the states, the statement said.

Time and fuel will be saved and pollution will be reduced, it added.

The statement also pointed out that the construction of a U-turn near Ambience Mall will relieve the congestion on the Delhi-Gurugram border.

The construction of various fly-overs on the Delhi-Jaipur highway will relieve traffic jams on the highway, it added.

According to the statement, with the construction of various major and minor bridges on NH-48, the adjoining areas will get rid of water logging and the travel of the people will be smooth.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, state ministers and all MPs-MLAs, officers and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

