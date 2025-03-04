Chennai, Mar 4 (PTI) Standalone health insurance company Galaxy has rolled out Galaxy Top-up that has been designed to offer extra protection at a lower cost and ensures policy holders have access to quality healthcare, the city-headquartered company said on Tuesday.

Galaxy Top-up provides a 'Premium Promise' to customers, guaranteeing no premium hikes until policy holders make a claim or turn 55 years of age, whichever comes first.

Also Read | What Is Army Recruitment Scam? Know How To Stay Safe as Nanded Farmer Duped of INR 1.75 Lakh on Promise of Recruitment in the Army.

Unlike traditional health insurance products, Galaxy Top-up offers higher sum insured ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 2 crore and provides comprehensive coverage and flexibility, the company said in a statement here.

"Health insurance is no longer a luxury -- it is a necessity as health issues in individuals continue to pose significant challenges. Many policyholders now prefer top-up plans over additional basic covers because they are more budget friendly and offer greater benefits. Keeping this in mind, we have introduced Galaxy Top-up, a smart and cost-effective solution that ensures access to advanced medical care without financial stress," Galaxy Health Insurance MD and CEO G Srinivasan said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 04, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Galaxy Health Insurance is jointly promoted by TVS Motor Company Chairman Emeritus Venu Srinivasan along with the family of V Jagannathan, who was earlier the Chairman and Managing Director of United India Insurance Ltd.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)