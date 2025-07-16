Faridabad, Jul 15 (PTI) Police have busted a gang of robbers and arrested three of its members, officials said on Tuesday.

A minor was also apprehended in the case, they said.

Superintendent of Police, Palwal, Varun Singla said that on July 9, three masked men carried out an armed robbery at a Common Service Centre (CSC) in Deeghot village. The miscreants looted Rs 1.70 lakh from the centre operator, Devendra, and fled toward Hasanpur.

Following an investigation, a team from the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA), Palwal, arrested three of the accused on Sunday. A minor accomplice was apprehended on Monday, the SP said.

"During interrogation, the accused revealed that they committed these crimes by covering their faces with a mask and using weapons. After committing the crime, they would divide the looted money and goods among themselves. The accused confessed to having committed a dozen blind robbery incidents in Palwal and Faridabad along with their other associates. We are questioning the accused after taking them on two days of police remand," Singla said.

