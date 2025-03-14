Chandigarh, Mar 14 (PTI) An operative of a gangster based abroad was arrested by Punjab Police after a brief exchange of fire in Punjab's Faridkot, police said on Friday.

Police said Manpreet Singh alias Manni allegedly fired at police Thursday night while trying to evade arrest. In the retaliatory fire by police, he sustained a bullet injury in his left leg and was then shifted to Civil Hospital for medical treatment.

Police said two accomplices of Manni were also caught during the operation.

Manni was caught in a joint operation by the Anti-Gangster Task Force and Faridkot Police. He worked for gangsters Gaurav alias Lucky Patyal and Davinder Bambiha, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav posted on X on Friday.

He was involved in a recent murder at Kapura village in Moga on February 19 and was also involved in another firing incident at Raja Dhaba in Jagraon on February 26.

Two of his accomplices were also arrested for providing shelter. A .30 calibre pistol along with five live cartridges have been recovered, DGP Yadav said.

Yadav pointed out that the development came two days after a joint team of AGTF and Moga Police arrested Malkit alias Manu, who was also wanted by the police.

"Punjab Police remains committed to dismantling organised crime and ensuring public safety. Further investigations are ongoing," the DGP said on X.

