Kushinagar (UP), Jul 25 (PTI) Police busted an inter-state ganja smuggling gang and arrested two suspected smugglers in Kushinagar district in Uttar Pradesh , police said on Friday.

Illegal 'ganja' worth Rs 1.28 crore (565 kg) was recovered from a truck during checking near Bansi, they said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Makes India Shine at World Stage, Tops List of Global Democratic Leaders With 75% Approval; US President Donald Trump Ranks 8th.

According to the police, two notorious smugglers identified as Sabir Ansari and Vipin Kumar, residents of Bettiah (West Champaran) district of Bihar were arrested.

Police registered a case against them under the NDPS Act and after completing the legal process, sent them both to jail.

Also Read | Digital Intelligence Platform: DoT Launches Online Secure Platform to Tackle Cybercrime and Financial Frauds.

Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Mishra said that during interrogation, the two men confessed to being part of a gang that smuggles illegal 'ganja' from different states and take it to Bihar in trucks and sell the contraband at different places there as per demand.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)