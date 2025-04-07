New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) A gaur calf, who was under maternal care and and showed no prior signs of illness, died in the National Zoological Park here, authorities said on Monday.

Officials have not disclosed the calf's gender and exact cause of death.

Also Read | Ambedkar Jayanti 2025 Date in India: Know the History and Significance, and Everything You Need To Know About Dr. BR Ambedkar's Legacy.

Zoo Director Sanjeet Kumar said, “The gaur calf was under maternal care in the arena with no previous sign of illness. The reason of death will be ascertained after postmortem and sample testing.”

This incident adds to a string of recent animal fatalities in the Delhi Zoo, several of which were attributed to age-related complications.

Also Read | Chenab Rail Bridge To Be Inaugurated on April 19: From Making Cost to Distance; Here's All You Need To Know About World's Highest Railway Bridge To Be Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

In February, a 15-year-old nilgai undergoing treatment for age-related issues died, while a 22-year-old jaguar, also under intensive care, died on February 19.

Earlier this year, on January 25, a female sangai deer died following a fight with a male, and another nilgai sustained injuries in a similar incident earlier that month.

On January 2, a one-horned rhinoceros named Dharmendra died under mysterious circumstances and on December 28, 2024, a nine-month-old white tiger cub died due to “traumatic shock and acute pneumonia,” zoo officials said.

Established in November 1959, the Delhi Zoo houses 95 species of animals and birds and is considered a 'model' zoo for the country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)