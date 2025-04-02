New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) GE Power India Ltd on Wednesday announced securing an order worth Rs 38.2 crore from state-owned NTPC Ltd.

The order is for the supply of generator parts to the NTPC project at Talcher in Odisha, GE Power India said in an exchange filing.

It has received a purchase order of Rs 382 million (excluding 18 per cent GST) from NTPC Ltd, the company said.

