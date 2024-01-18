Mumbai, Jan 18 (PTI) The overall gems and jewellery exports fell 8.14 per cent year-on-year in December to Rs 18,281.49 crore (USD 2,195.23 million), according to data released by the Gem Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC).

The total exports stood at Rs 19,901.55 crore (USD 2,413.46 million) in the corresponding month of 2022, GJEPC said in a statement.

Also Read | Netizens Celebrate Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony Preparations in Ayodhya! Check Out Posts, Pics & Videos Online Capturing the Excitement Leading Up to the Event.

"Sluggish demand across key export markets, geo-political scenario, and India and the USA, among 60 countries, going for elections this year, impacted the exports," GJEPC chairman Vipul Shah told PTI.

Meanwhile, the overall exports of cut and diamonds dipped by 31.42 per cent to Rs 7,182.53 crores (USD 862.48 million) in December compared to Rs 10,472.93 crore (USD 1,270.36 million) for the same period of the previous year.

Also Read | Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station Facts: Know All About New Ayodhya Railway Station That Has Airport-Like Amenities and More.

However, the gold jewellery exports in December grew by 47.32 per cent to Rs 7,508.05 crore (USD 901.52 million) compared to Rs 5,096.25 crore (USD 618.27 million) for the same period of the previous year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)