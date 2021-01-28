New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Chemical and textile firm GHCL on Thursday reported a 21 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 117.57 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year.

Its net profit stood at Rs 96.91 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's total income stood at Rs 820.77 crore in the October-December period of 2020-21 financial year from Rs 849.08 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, GHCL said in a regulatory filing.

GHCL is into the business of chemicals, textiles and consumer products segment. In chemical segment, it mainly manufactures soda ash (anhydrous sodium carbonate) that is a major raw material for detergents and glass industries and sodium bicarbonate (baking soda).

Its textiles operation is an integrated set up, which commences right from spinning of fiber (yarn), weaving, dyeing, printing of the finished products, like sheets and duvets, primarily exported worldwide.

In consumer products operation, it manufactures and sells edible salt, industrial grade salt and markets jujube honey, spices and blended spices under the brand 'i-Flo'.

