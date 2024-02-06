New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Singaporean sovereign wealth GIC on Tuesday bought units in Data Infrastructure Trust for Rs 933 crore through an open market transaction.

GIC through its wholly-owned subsidiary Anahera Investments Pte purchased 6.06 crore units of Data Infrastructure Trust (DIT) on the BSE.

Also Read | Union Bank of India Recruitment 2024: Applications Invited for 606 Specialist Officer Posts Till February 23, Apply Online at unionbankofindia.co.in.

Data Infrastructure Trust (DIT) is a Sebi-registered Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) that provides passive telecom infrastructure services.

According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, Anahera Investments Pte Ltd acquired 6,06,00,000 units, amounting to a 2.33 per cent of total units in DIT.

Also Read | Motilal Nehru Death Anniversary 2024 Date: Know All About the Day That Marks the Punyatithi of One of the Great Leaders of India.

The units were picked at an average price of Rs 153.95 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 932.94 crore.

Meanwhile, private sector lender Axis Bank sold the same number of units at the same price.

The unit of Data Infrastructure Trust gained 0.69 per cent to close at Rs 153.95 apiece on the BSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)