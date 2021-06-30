New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) Shares of General Insurance Corporation of India on Wednesday closed over 2 per cent higher after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,991.59 crore for the financial year 2020-21.

The stock, which gained 3.57 per cent to Rs 211.50 during the day on the BSE, closed at Rs 208.55, a gain of 2.13 per cent.

On the NSE, it closed 2.05 per cent higher at Rs 208.50.

The state-owned reinsurer had posted a loss of Rs 186.46 crore in 2019-20.

On a standalone basis, it posted a profit after tax of Rs 1,920.44 crore for the financial year 2020-21, as against a loss of Rs 359.10 crore a year ago, according to a company statement on Tuesday.

It said that despite the handsome performance in the financial year 2020-21, the pandemic has created "significant uncertainties" on the growth front.

The gross premium collected in the financial year 2020-21 went down to Rs 47,014 crore, from Rs 51,030 crore in the previous financial year, while the net premium was also down.

