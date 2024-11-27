Kapurthala, Nov 27 (PTI) An 8-year-old girl died and three of her family members were injured after the motorcycle they were riding on collided with a bus near Hothian village, police said on Wednesday.

The accident occurred on Tuesday when Simranjeet Singh, his wife and two children were on their way home to Mansurwal Bet, according to the police.

A private school bus collided with their motorcycle, resulting in the death of Singh's daughter Seerat, they said.

The other three family members were admitted to Kapurthala Civil Hospital for treatment, police added.

