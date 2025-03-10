New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Monday announced the launch of constipation treatment medicine polyethylene glycol 3350, powder for solution used in the US.

Glenmark Therapeutics Inc, USA (Glenmark) launched over-the-counter (OTC) polyethylene glycol 3350, powder for solution of strength 17 grams/capful, the company said in a statement.

It is comparable to the active ingredient in MiraLAX powder for solution, 17 grams of Bayer HealthCare LLC, it added.

The launch addresses the growing demand for a new supplier in this category, Glenmark President & Business Head, North America, Marc Kikuchi said.

"This addition highlights our commitment to meeting market needs and providing high-quality over-the-counter solutions for our customers," Kikuchi added.

Citing Nielsen syndicated data for the latest 52 weeks period ending February 22, 2025, the company said MiraLAX powder for solution, 17 grams (OTC) market achieved annual sales of approximately USD 555.7 million.

