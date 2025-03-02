New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is recalling close to 15 lakh bottles of a generic medication used in the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in the US market, according to the US health regulator.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, USA, a subsidiary of the Mumbai-based drug maker, is recalling around 14.76 lakh bottles of Atomoxetine Capsules in multiple strengths.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 2, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The company is recalling the affected lot due to "CGMP Deviations", the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) said in its latest Enforcement Report.

The recall is due to "presence of N-Nitroso Atomoxetine impurity above the FDA recommended limit," it added.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for March 02, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

New Jersey-based Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, USA is recalling the made-in-India product in strengths ranging from 10 mg to 100 mg, USFDA stated.

The company initiated the Class II recall on January 29 this year.

As per the USFDA, a Class II recall is initiated in a situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.

ADHD is a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects a person's ability to focus, control impulses, and regulate their activity levels.

It is one of the most common mental disorders affecting children.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)