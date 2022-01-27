New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 149.81 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 275.99 crore for the year-ago period, GMDC said in a filing to BSE.

Also Read | Union Budget 2022-23: Rise in Old-Age Pension, Re-Engaging Seniors Among Demands.

Income from operations during December quarter increased to Rs 724.58 crore from Rs 329.26 crore in the year-ago period. "GMDC's financial performance reflects its robust infrastructure as the country's largest merchant seller of lignite. This is a validation of the company's collaborative approach to business transformation," Managing Director Roopwant Singh said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)