New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Shares of GNG Electronics Ltd listed with a premium of nearly 50 per cent against the issue price of Rs 237 on Wednesday.

The stock started trading at Rs 350, a surge of 47.67 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. Later, it zoomed 53.58 per cent to Rs 364.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, July 30, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

At the NSE, the stock listed at Rs 355, a jump of 49.78 per cent.

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 3,750.41 crore.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, July 30, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

GNG Electronics' initial public offering received a whopping 146.90 times subscription on the closing day of share sale on Friday, mirroring a strong participation from institutional buyers.

The Rs 460.43-crore IPO had a price band of Rs 225-237 per share.

The IPO was a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to Rs 400 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 25.5 lakh equity shares by promoters worth Rs 60.43 crore at the upper end of the price band, taking the total issue size to Rs 460.43 crore.

Proceeds of the fresh issue will be utilised for debt payment, funding working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

GNG Electronics is one of the leading refurbishers of laptops and desktops with a significant presence across India, the US, Europe, Africa, and the UAE.

The company operates under the brand 'Electronics Bazaar', with presence across the full refurbishment value chain from sourcing to refurbishment to sales, after-sale services and providing warranty.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)