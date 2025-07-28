New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) General insurance firm Go Digit on Monday reported a 38 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 138 crore during the June quarter.

The Fairfax-backed company had earned a net profit of Rs 101 crore in the same period a year ago.

The gross written premium for the quarter rose to Rs 2,982 crore against Rs 2,660 crore in the year-ago period, Go Digit said in a regulatory filing.

The assets under management of the company rose to Rs 20,861 crore during the quarter under review, compared to Rs 17,773 crore a year earlier.

