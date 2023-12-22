Panaji, Dec 22 (PTI) Goa will host the second edition of India Energy Week (IEW) 2024 from February 6-9, organisers of the event announced on Friday.

The IEW will be organised by the Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry (FIPI) under the aegis of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India from February 6-9, 2024.

Also Read | Central Universities Recruitment Examination 2023 Registration Deadline Extended, Know How to Apply at exams.nta.ac.in.

Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry (FIPI) Director General Gurmeet Singh said on Friday in Goa that IEW will serve as a catalyst for meaningful discussions, knowledge exchange, and collaboration among industry experts, policy makers, academia and entrepreneurs.

He said the spotlight at IEW 2024 will demonstrate India's intricate energy landscape, characterised by a diverse energy mix, rapid growth in renewable energy, challenges related to energy access, urbanisation, and economic development, all within the context of addressing climate change.

Also Read | UPPSC APS Admit Card 2023 Released at uppsc.up.nic.in: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission Releases Hall Ticket for Additional Private Secretary Examination, Know How To Download.

Singh said the IEW will give a boost to visitors to Goa.

Sanjeev Singhal, Executive Director & Head, Institute of Petroleum Safety, Health and Environment Management, said IEW 2024 builds on the first edition of IEW, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who underscored the possibilities in India's energy sector.

The organisers said IEW 2024 is expected to draw over 35,000 plus attendees, 350-plus exhibitors, more than 400 speakers and 4,000 delegates, from over 100 countries.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)