Panaji, Jun 24 (PTI) The Goa police on Friday arrested two men hailing from Kerala for allegedly stealing two-wheelers, an official said.

A man from Mapusa town approached the police with a complaint that his motorcycle had been stolen from Dando area of Anjuna beach, following which an offence was registered, deputy superintendent of police (Mapusa) Jivba Dalvi said.

Following a probe, the accused, Daniel Dos Sandos Avero (27) and Arun Kunil (26), both hailing from Kerala, were arrested from Arambol, he said.

The police have recovered two stolen two-wheelers from the duo, the official added.

