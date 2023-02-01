Panaji, Feb 1 (PTI) Goa's industry has hailed the Union Budget for 2023-24 as development-oriented and growth-driven.

Goa State Industries Association President Damodar Kochkar, in a statement issued here on Wednesday, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented a development-oriented and growth-driven Budget for 2023-24.

The Budget 2023-24 has been focussed on seven priorities, including inclusive development, reaching the last mile, infrastructure and investment, unleashing the potential, green growth, youth power and the financial sector, he added.

In a big relief to COVID-hit MSMEs, Kochkar said, the finance minister has announced an infusion of 9,000 crore in the Credit Guarantee Scheme.

"This will enable collateral security for Rs 2 lakh crore loans to MSME and increase fund flow to distressed and fund-starved MSME sector," he added.

Travel and Tourism Association of Goa President Nilesh Shah said that it is a very positive budget.

"It will help the overall growth of the country. The interest-free loan for 50 years will help the government to complete tourism-related projects, which were lagging behind due to financial constraints," Shah said.

