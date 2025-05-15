New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips India Ltd on Thursday reported a 30.73 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 293.96 crore in the March quarter of FY25.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 224.86 crore during the January-March period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Godfrey Phillips India, the flagship company of Modi Enterprises.

However, its revenue from operations was up 70.6 per cent to Rs 1,887.79 crore during the March quarter of FY25. It stood at Rs 1,106.64 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Total expenses of Godfrey Phillips during the period under review increased 75.58 per cent to Rs 1,663.92 crore.

Godfrey Phillips' total income, which includes other income, was Rs 1,965.44 crore, up 67.77 per cent in Q4FY25.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2025, Godfrey Phillips' net profit grew 24.45 per cent to Rs 1,152.89 crore, from Rs 926.35 crore a year ago.

In FY25, its total consolidated income rose 36.66 per cent to Rs 6,988.11 crore.

Godfrey Phillips India is the flagship company of Modi Enterprises. It makes popular cigarette brands like Four Square, Red and White, Cavanders, Tipper and North Pole.

It also manufactures and distributes the brand Marlboro under a license agreement with Philip Morris.

Shares of Godfrey Phillips India Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 9,199.80 apiece, up 2.65 per cent from the previous close on the BSE.

