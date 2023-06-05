New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) on Monday announced the appointment of Aasif Malbari as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company as part of the top-level reshuffle.

Sameer Shah, GCPL's current CFO, will move to a Group role, leading consumer investments, said a statement from GCPL.

The Board of Directors of the Godrej Group FMCG arm has approved Malbari's appointment, effective from August 10, 2023.

Malbari is currently CFO of Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited and Director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited.

Besides, GCPL's board of Directors also approved the nomination of Shalini Puchalapalli as Independent Director, effective November 14, 2023.

Puchalapalli is Managing Director and Country Head for Google Customer Solutions, where she is building the digital ecosystem for India.

Her appointment will enable GCPL to leverage her significant expertise in digital and technology to guide GCPL's growth strategy, said GCPL.

"She will be the sixth woman director on the GCPL board, taking the representation of women directors to 50 per cent, when she joins the Board," it added.

Narendra Ambwani, Independent Director, will retire in November 2023, after serving for 12 years on the GCPL Board.

