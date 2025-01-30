New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Gold prices on Thursday increased Rs 214 to hit an all-time high of Rs 81,088 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April delivery traded higher by Rs 214 or 0.1 per cent at Rs 81,088 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 14,367 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 0.09 per cent to USD 2,761.71 per ounce in New York.

