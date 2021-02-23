Hyderabad, Feb 23 (PTI): Gold weighing 1.867 kg and valued at around Rs 90.41 lakh was seized from a passenger at the international airport here on Tuesday by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

Based on specific intelligence, officers of DRI recovered the gold from a domestic passenger, the DRI said in a release here.

One person was arrested and further investigation is on, the release added.PTI VVK SS

