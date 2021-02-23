Kolkata, Feb 22 (PTI) The newly created Golf Green police station of the city was inaugurated on Monday, making it the 73rd police station of Kolkata Police.

The Golf Green police station will have parts of Tollygunge, the entire Golf Green and a portion of Bikramgarh under its jurisdiction, an officer said.

The new police station was created by bifurcating the Jadavpur police station.

State PWD minister Aroop Biswas and senior police officers were present at the inauguration of the new police station.

