New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) A panel of state finance ministers on taxation of casinos and online gaming on Monday met and decided to seek legal opinion on valuation criteria for all these segments.

The Group of Ministers (GoM) headed by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma said, "After taking the opinion of stakeholders and after successive meetings to seek the suggestions of all members, we will take legal opinion before submitting the final report".

The GoM on casinos and online gaming taxation is likely to finalise its report in 7-10 days, he said after the meeting here.

The panel in an earlier report had proposed to the GST Council to levy 28 per cent GST on gross sales value as horse racing, online gaming and casinos are akin to betting or gambling.

Sources said the GoM is open to considering different rates and valuation mechanisms for online gaming, casinos, and horse racing.

The government in May last year set up a panel of state ministers for better valuation of services of casinos, online gaming portals and race courses for levying Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Other state ministers in the eight-member GoM include Goa Panchayati Raj Minister Mauvin Godinho, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister P Thiaga Rajan, Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna and Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao.

