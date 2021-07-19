New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) The government on Monday announced the launch of the National Logistics Excellence Awards, which will highlight best practices including consolidation, process standardisation, technological upgrade, digital transformations and sustainable practices in the logistics sector.

"Through these awards, we aim to turn the spotlight on logistics service providers who have attained operational excellence, adopted digitisation and technology, improved customer service, and pursued sustainable practices, among other achievements," said Special Secretary (Logistics Division) Pawan Agarwal.

He added that for user industries, the awards will showcase efforts towards supply chain transformation, supplier ecosystem development, skill development, automation, and other similar endeavours.

According to the commerce ministry, while the Indian logistics sector has been growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5 per cent, reaching about USD 215 billion in value during 2020, there are systemic, interconnected problems that must be addressed to enhance its efficiency.

Comprehensive logistics costs amount to almost 14 per cent of India's gross domestic product.

"Closing India's competitiveness gap vis-à-vis the global average of 8 per cent, would make the Indian logistics sector advanced, organised and efficient, on par with global peers with the ambition of being amongst the top-25 countries in the global Logistics Performance Index (LPI)," the ministry said.

The winners will be announced on October 31.

In another statement, the ministry said the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority's (APEDA) arm Basmati Export Development Foundation (BEDF) has started an initiative to sensitise farmers involved in the cultivation of Basmati rice.

As part of the initiative, BEDF in association with the Rice Exporters Association of Uttar Pradesh has launched an awareness campaign to encourage farmers to grow high-quality Basmati rice at Jahangirpur in the Gautam Buddha Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)