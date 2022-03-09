New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) The government is committed to supporting MSMEs through friendly policies, bringing in latest technologies, setting up of training centres and providing credits, MSME Minister Narayan Rane said on Wednesday.

He said the sector holds huge potential for growth and it will help in making a truly "Aatmanirbhar Bharat".

Minister of State for MSME Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma said policies for the sector and commitments are designed and executed for the benefit of entrepreneurs and businesspersons.

“The ministry is initiating and doing its best to resolve finance-related difficulties with banks in relation to MSME and are working to overcome all the challenges faced in this sector,” he said at a function of Assocham.

MSME Secretary B B Swain said if the Udyam site integrates with other credit-enabling portals, such as labour ministry's National Career Service and e-SHRAM, more MSMEs will be able to enter the official market.

