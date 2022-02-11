Guwahati, Feb 10 (PTI) A government employee of the Assam state secretariat was arrested here on Thursday for allegedly accepting a bribe from a woman who had applied for a job on compassionate grounds, police said.

A vigilance and anti-corruption team had laid a trap in the Athgaon in the city where a senior assistant of the agriculture department had allegedly asked the complainant to come and pay Rs 15,000 as the first instalment of the Rs 1 lakh bribe for processing the proposal of the appointment on compassionate grounds in the department.

The police team caught her red hnaded and seized the money from her possession, a release issued by the Assam directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption said.

The complainant had applied for the appointment on compassionate grounds after the death of her husband, who was a government driver in the agriculture department.

A case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act against the accused employee and a probe is on, the release added.

