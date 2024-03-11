New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) The government has screened proposals worth Rs 340 crore for strengthening of the laboratories network in the country.

In an official statement, Department of Consumer Affairs said the government has initiated a scheme thorough the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) for upgradation and strengthening of the laboratory network in the country.

"With proposals over Rs 340 crore screened, the move is anticipated to give a significant boost to the quality infrastructure of India by enhancing testing facilities across critical sectors including Textiles, Food, Legal Metrology, and Power Transmission," it added.

For supply of quality products, availability of testing facilities plays a pivotal role.

The government has taken a series of steps to enhance the availability of testing facilities and laboratory infrastructure across various sectors.

The Centre has now also extended the scheme towards supporting other laboratories.

These will be for creation/augmentation of test facilities in critical areas to the laboratories of institutions of higher education and private organisations running laboratories for R&D purposes or not-for-profit basis.

Such laboratories can also apply for support as per the provisions of the scheme.

The manufacturers having in-house testing facilities can also associate their laboratories with BIS testing ecosystem.

They can get their laboratories recognized under BIS Laboratory Recognition Scheme (BIS LRS).

