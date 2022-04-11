New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) State-owned Central Bank of India on Monday said the government has nominated Hardik Mukesh Sheth to its board with immediate effect.

Sheth, a director at the Department of Financial Services, has been appointed as the government nominee in place of Bhushan Kumar Sinha with immediate effect and until further orders, according to a regulatory filing.

A notification in this regard was issued by the government on Monday.

Sheth does not have any relationship with any of the existing directors of the bank, the filing said.

