New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) 'Uttar Purvi Mahotsav 2024', a cultural odyssey unveiling the richness of Northeast India, will be held for five days at the Bharat Mandapam here beginning January 13.

The Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), along with North Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation Limited (NEHHDC), is organising the event.

Also Read | RPF Recruitment 2024: Notification Released For 2,250 Constable and SI Posts; Know Age Limit, Educational Qualification and Other Details.

Briefing journalists about the festival, DoNER secretary Chanchal Kumar said the first edition of the 'Uttar Purvi Mahotsav' has been meticulously curated to showcase the rich diversity of Northeast India, blending traditional arts, crafts and cultures under one vibrant umbrella.

"Envisioned as a cultural mosaic, 'Uttar Purvi Mahotsav' is more than a celebration," he said.

Also Read | GATE 2024 Admit Card for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering Examination Likely To Be Released Today at gate2024.iisc.ac.in, Know How To Download.

The event will be a platform for economic opportunities as well.

He said the festival aims to foster exchanges in traditional handicrafts, handlooms, agro products and tourism offerings, becoming a catalyst for the region's growth and development.

Kumar said 250 weavers, farmers and entrepreneurs would be participating in the festival.

He said panel discussions and buyer-seller meets would be organised, besides traditional dances, mesmerizing performances and a showcase of the region's rich cultural heritage.

By showcasing the multi-faceted roles women play in the Northeast's development, the discussion aims to inspire inclusive strategies for building strong and sustainable communities.

Under the theme "Northeast in Action," the panel on "Youth, Workforce, and the Economic Tapestry of India" aims to unravel the compelling dimensions brought to the table by the youth and workforce of the Northeast.

Exploring their contributions, aspirations, and challenges, the discussion will provide insights into how this dynamic demographic can significantly shape the economic tapestry of India.

Kumar said there will be buyer-seller meets which will provide a conducive platform for fostering valuable interactions across various sectors.

These sessions will specifically focus on handlooms and handicrafts, agro and allied products, as well as tourism. Participants will explore business opportunities and establish meaningful connections within these key domains, further enhancing economic collaboration and growth, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)