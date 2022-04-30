New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) The government has restricted the imports of certain waste and scrap of precious metals, according to a notification of the commerce ministry.

Imports of these items were free earlier. Now, it has been put under a restricted category, which means an importer will have to seek a license or permission from the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) to import these goods.

Also Read | ED Attaches Rs 5551.27 Crore of Xiaomi Technology India Pvt Ltd Under Foreign Exchange Management Act.

The goods include ash containing precious metal or precious metal compounds; of platinum, including metal clad with platinum but excluding sweepings containing other precious metals; and other sweepings containing gold or silver.

The DGFT amended the import policy for ash containing precious metal or precious metal compounds, including gold, platinum and silver, to "restricted" from "free".

Also Read | Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited for Over 125 Posts at joinindiannavy.gov.in; Check Details Here.

"Import policy…has been revised from Free to Restricted with immediate effect," the DGFT has said in a notification.

India's imports of these goods in April-February FY22 were USD 36.6 million as against USD 72 million in 2020-21.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)