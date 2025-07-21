New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) As many as 3.46 crore smart electricity meters have been installed across the country under various schemes, Minister of State for Power Shripad Naik informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

He further said that a total number of 2.27 crore smart meters have been installed under the government's Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme.

"The Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) has an outlay of Rs 3,03,758 crore with a gross budgetary support of Rs 97,631 crore from the Government of India. Till June 2025, a total of 20.33 crore smart meters have been sanctioned under RDSS, out of which 2.27 crore smart meters have been installed," he said in a written reply.

Replying to a query on pumped storage projects (PSPs), Naik said, presently, 29 PSPs under private sector, totalling 48,700 MW capacity, are at the survey and investigation (S&I) stage as part of preparation of detailed project reports (DPRs).

In total, 89 DPRs of hydro electric projects (HEPs) with an aggregate capacity of 47,780 MW and 12 DPRs of Pumped Storage Projects (PSPs) with a total capacity of 15,350 MW have been concurred by Central Electricity Authority since 2002-03, the minister said.

