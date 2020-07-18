New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Data of Indians belongs to the community and the country and the government will never compromise on its sovereignty, Law and IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Saturday.

The minister said that the government is bringing a data protection law which is being examined by a select committee of Parliament.

Also Read | Consumer Protection Act Comes Into Effect From July 20: All About The Law Aimed at Protecting Consumer Interests.

"I have been advocating that data of Indians belongs to Indians. Data of Indians belong to the community and data of Indians belong to the sovereign of India. This articulation that India has formulated is now finding global results. Under no circumstances we shall tolerate data imperialism," Prasad said.

The minister was speaking at a virtual lecture organized in the memory of his father, late Thakur Prasad, a senior advocate in Patna High Court and founder of the Jan Sangh in Bihar.

Also Read | Assam Lottery Results Today: Check Lucky Draw Results of Assam Future Tender, Assam Singam Blue and Assam Kuil Best on July 18, 2020, Online at assamlotteries.com.

Chief Justice of Patna High Court Sanjay Karol, Retired Chief Justice of J&K and Rajasthan High Court S. N. Jha, former judge of the Supreme Court and Chairman of Press Council of India C K Prasad and former Jharkhand HC judge and judicial member of National Company Law Tribunal Ananth Vijay Singh also attended the online lecture.

Prasad said that coronavirus pandemic has changed times and people have started working online including courts.

"High courts have handled 1,75,000 cases virtually, subordinate courts have conducted 7,34,600 cases and Supreme Court has 7,800 cases. It's a big thing that districts have courts that have conducted over 7 lakh cases," Prasad said.

The minister said that from electronic manufacturing to digital ecosystem digital delivery of services, e-courts, e-kisan, e-health etc all are working together to empower India but at the same time there is a need for precaution as well.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)