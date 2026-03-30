Balochistan [Pakistan], March 30 (ANI): A coordinated wave of attacks has been underway across several districts of Balochistan since late Saturday night, targeting highways, infrastructure, Pakistani security forces, and pro-government armed groups, according to a report by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

The incidents were reported in Panjgur, Sibi, Mastung, Nushki, Kharan, Quetta, and Dera Bugti. Armed assailants allegedly took control of highways, overran checkposts, and carried out explosions at multiple sites. The violence reportedly began in Panjgur late Saturday night, where armed fighters targeted individuals believed by locals to have links with pro-government groups. Similar actions were later reported from other districts.

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In the Kat Mandai area of Sibi, armed individuals reportedly occupied a key highway for over two hours, conducting spot checks on vehicles. In Mastung's Kanak area, gunmen seized a police checkpost, detained personnel, confiscated their weapons, and set a government vehicle ablaze. According to the TBP report, no casualties were reported in that incident.

Blockades were also set up on the Dhadar-Sorana road, while a similar road blockade had earlier been reported in Surab, where vehicles were stopped and inspected. In Quetta, a Frontier Corps checkpoint near Wali Jet on Sariab Road came under attack, leaving three personnel injured, according to hospital sources.

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In another incident in Aghbarg, attackers targeted a police check post, injuring one officer. Police said the assailants fled following an exchange of gunfire. In Nushki, explosions damaged railway tracks at three locations in the Bato Lundi area. Near Quetta, blasts at the Tera Mile point also damaged railway tracks and a bridge, the TBP report stated.

Additional explosions were reported in Quetta, where railway lines near Killi Hassani and Irrigation Colony were damaged at several points. In Dera Bugti, a gas pipeline near Muhammad Colony in Sui was hit by a bomb blast, as per the report.

In Kharan, a checkpoint in the Kalan area was also attacked. In Washuk's Basima area, local sources claimed that a Pakistani military outpost in Rotinko was under attack, with the assault reportedly continuing for more than 45 minutes. In Naseerabad, near Dera Murad Jamali, explosions brought down two major electricity transmission towers supplying power to Punjab and damaged several others, the report added.

Meanwhile, in Sibi's Mall Soriani area, unidentified individuals reportedly destroyed a key electricity transmission line. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)