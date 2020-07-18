Guwahati, July 18: The Assam government operated Assam Lottery results will be announced online for Saturday, July 18, on the official Assam State Lottery website assamlotteries.com. The results will be announced for three lotteries under three banners at separate timings. The lottery results for the three state lotteries named 'Assam Future Tender', 'Assam Singam Blue' and 'Assam Kuil Best' will be declared online today on the official website.

As per the official website, the price of per ticket for the Assam State Lottery has been set at Rs 7. The lottery result for 'Assam Future Tender' has already been announced been announced at 12 noon. However, the management will announce the lottery results for 'Assam Singam Blue' and 'Assam Kuil Best' at 5 pm and 8 pm on Saturday. Assam Lottery Results Today: Check Lucky Draw Results of Assam Future Tender, Assam Singam Blue and Assam Kuil Best on July 17, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com.

The first prize winner will win Rs 5 Lakh while the second prize winner will win Rs 25,000. For the third and fourth prize, the government has set the prize amount of Rs 10,000 and Rs 1,000 respectively. Individuals who have purchased the lottery tickets can visit the website and check the lottery results. As per Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam), winners who win more than Rs 10,000 will have to submit a claim form within 30 days of the declaration of the results of the results of the lottery.

