New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday assured apple traders in Jammu and Kashmir to look into their demand for greater protection from imports, but emphasised the need to balance the interests of both growers and consumers.

Goyal also said he will take up the suggestion of stakeholders to reduce goods and services tax (GST) on handicrafts.

The industry has called for a cut in GST from 12 per cent to 5 per cent.

"I have asked them to share the details with the Union finance ministry also. I will also talk and see how to bring (products) in the 5 per cent (GST) bracket… we will try to find a solution to this," he said, while addressing FTII Traders' Conclave in Srinagar.

On Kashmiri apples, he said the industry has requested for more protection on this fruit, which at present attracts a minimum import price (MIP) Rs 50 per Kg and 50 per cent import duty.

After accounting for all charges and costs, including transportation, marketing, branding, and retailing, consumers pay Rs 125-150 per kg, he said, adding that there is also a need to balance the interests of consumers and farmers.

At present, India imports 4.5-5 tonnes of apple every year to meet the shortage in the domestic market.

"I will talk to the (Union) agriculture ministry (on the issue)," he said.

Further, he said India is signing new free trade agreements (FTAs) to provide nearer market access to Indian goods and services.

He added that India will always protect the interest of Indian industry and consumers on these agreements.

"This is our priority. We will always protect the interest of Jammu and Kashmir and the county in these pacts," the minister said.

The remarks assume significance as the US is seeking duty concessions on apples in the proposed trade agreement with India.

