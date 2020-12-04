New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday stressed on the need for standardization, codification and monitoring quality of AYUSH products and services with an aim to gain the confidence of global market.

He suggested coordinated efforts by the ministries of finance, commerce and AYUSH for these activities, an official statement said.

Also Read | Moto G9 Power Smartphone to Be Launched in India on December 8; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

In a meeting, Goyal and AYUSH Minister Shripad Yesso Naik reviewed the current status of AYUSH industries of India.

Goyal assured support to AYUSH industries through free trade agreements by incorporating beneficial provisions regarding free duty and market access, the statement said.

Also Read | Netflix India to Be Free This Weekend From Midnight, Here's How to Access Netflix Streamfest.

He also suggested taking steps to raise public awareness for these products, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)