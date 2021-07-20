Chennai, July 20 (PTI) Gradiant India, a subsidiary of US-headquartered Gradiant Corporation, on Tuesday said it has bagged a contract to develop and install common effluent treatment plant for the Chennai Auto Ancillary Industrial Infrastructure Upgradation Company and Ambattur Industrial Estate Manufacturers' Association. Top officials of Gradiant India including its managing director Ravichandran Selvaraj and Ambattur Industrial Estate Manufacturers' Association President, M Balachandran, Chennai Auto Ancillary Industrial Infrastructure Upgradation Company chairman K Dhavamani exchanged documents on the occasion. The proposed common effluent treatment plant was to treat two lakh litres of effluent per day on a design, build, own and operate basis.

The facility would be owned and operated by Gradiant India for 15 years and the plant would recover high quality treated water for re-use by the industries, reducing fresh water intake. AIEMA is the representative body of industries comprising 2,000 micro, small and medium units while CAAIIU has been formed by AIEMA under the industrial infrastructure upgradation scheme.

"We are proud and enthused to serve local small and medium scale enterprises for their treatment needs and aid in the water security mission of the city.

Our plant will showcase the best of our technologies in recycle and zero liquid discharge and set a new precedence for industrial water stewardship", Selvaraj said.PTI VIJ

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)