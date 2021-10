New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Greaves Electric Mobility on Saturday said it has fully acquired Bestway Agencies Pvt Ltd (BAPL) which sells e-rickshaws under the ELE brand.

The company, which is the e-mobility arm of Greaves Cotton Ltd, has acquired 100 per cent stake in BAPL.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Man Hacks Father, His 'Lover' to Death With Machete in Mysuru.

Last year in July, Greaves had acquired 74 per cent stake in the company.

"With this strategic acquisition, we have strengthened our position to become one of largest players now catering to 85 per cent of the last mile mobility segment," Greaves Cotton Group CEO and MD Nagesh A Basavanhalli said in a statement.

Also Read | TTD Online Ticket Booking: Special Entry Darshan Tickets Released for Visiting Tirumala Temple in Andhra Pradesh; Here's How To Book.

E-rickshaw is one of the largest and fastest-growing categories of electric vehicles in India and offers sustainable, reliable, noise-free and most important cost-effective mobility to customers.

It also increases the daily earning potential of the drivers – migrants, unemployed youth.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)