Mumbai, Apr 5 (PTI) Greavez Retail on Friday said it has entered into a strategic technology transfer pact with EV parts maker Tsuyo Manufacturing to manufacture components for low-speed three-wheelers.

The collaboration with Tsuyo would include the transfer of technology and know-how related to electric motors, wound motors, and controllers specifically designed for these vehicles.

The agreement marks a significant milestone in Greaves Cotton's commitment to advancing its presence in the low-speed electric 3-wheeler (L3) vehicle segment, the company said.

Greaves Retail CEO Narasimha Jayakumar said, "Together, we are poised to revolutionise the L3 segment, delivering unparalleled solutions that empower individuals and businesses."

