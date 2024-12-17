New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Grew Energy on Tuesday said it has secured a contract to supply 500 MW of PV modules for an upcoming solar project in Rajasthan.

The modules will be supplied to the project of Jindal Renewables, the company said in a statement.

"Grew Energy is set to supply 500 MW modules for Jindal Renewable's upcoming solar power project for a solar power plant project in Rajasthan," the statement said.

Jindal Renewables President Bharat Saxena said, "This project aligns with our commitment to driving sustainability in the steel industry. Partnering with Grew for lower-emission steel production is just the beginning. There will be many more such initiatives as we continue to lead the way in adopting renewable energy solutions."

